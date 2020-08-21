To the editor:
Dear Chief Horvath and members of the Rockport Police Department: These are challenging times. Our society is experiencing some severe growing pains. Not everyone handles pain in the same way ... some stoically, some meekly, and some reflexively get angry due to the hurt.
A loose affiliation of Rockport citizens -- more than 100 people have signed on to this letter -- feels that it’s important at this time to make a statement that supports equal justice for all and they will be posting Black Lives Matter yard signs.
Some fellow citizens think that making this specific statement encourages anarchy and terrorism. They believe it is targeted at police and seeks to dismantle society.
We neither believe nor support those ideas.
We wish to draw attention to inequities in our society that leave some groups disenfranchised, hindered and vulnerable. We believe that these disparities are long-standing and insidious, not easily seen but easily denied by those it does not affect. We feel that if we as a society don’t address underlying social ills it makes your job harder and more stressful.
We wish to be clear that we support our local law enforcement as peace officers who are understanding and consistently implement community policing programs.
We do not believe that stating Black Lives Matter means other lives, including blue lives, don’t matter. Quite the opposite. Making ANY life matter helps us all ... we are all connected. We are seeking unity. As we know well in Rockport, “A rising tide lifts ALL boats.”
We thank you for your service.
Robert Whelan
Rockport