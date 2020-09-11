To the editor:
The scenarios highlighted in the State of the Coast report (“Report warns of climate threats,” Aug. 21) are yet another reminder of the looming threat climate change poses to coastal cities and towns in the commonwealth, and the pressing need to take action now. Increasing our investments in land conservation and restoration are critical parts of the solution. To protect our families, neighborhoods, and businesses — both on the coast and throughout the commonwealth — we must also drastically increase our investments in energy efficiency programs and rapidly reduce carbon emissions.
Investing in and incentivizing renewables is key to reducing our emissions and mitigating the dangerous impacts of climate change like rising sea levels, stronger storms and extreme heat. Expanding our clean energy sector will also give a boost to our economy, creating jobs and leading to a more sustainable and equitable environmental and economic future for all of our communities. Effective policy must include strong and specific emissions reduction measures to ensure compliance from all sectors of the economy.
The State of the Coast report is continuing a serious and much-needed conversation around how we can protect our most vulnerable coastal communities from the threats of climate change. Let’s do our part to support those efforts by making a statewide commitment to advancing renewable energy programs and reduce emissions.
Jennifer Benson
President
Alliance for Business Leadership
Boston