To the editor:
Across the street from my house there’s a crow in the 35-foot bare tree. It dangles by its feet, its head flopping, its stiff, worn wings flapping in the wind. When you look closely you can see the pale green fishing line wrapped around both its feet and the branch that still holds it prisoner. It must have been a long, terrible death.
Sadly, a death like this is not a rare occurrence. This fall, I saw a Canada goose traipsing along the Blynman Canal, stumbling and falling because of the rope binding its legs together. This winter in the harbor there was a common loon, struggling to swim and defend itself from a ravenous gull, while a second loon, dead and half submerged, trailed behind it. Somehow they were entangled — a death sentence for both of them. Last spring a young raven fell from its downtown Gloucester nest with fine string and other debris (that the adults had brought to the nest with good intentions) wrapped around its right foot. And two summers ago I freed a grackle from a shrub near the high school stadium. It was caught by thread, and had struggled so hard that it had pulled its leg from the socket. These are just the birds I have noticed on my daily walks. Imagine how many others there are.
We humans have made such a mess. But we can take a simple step in the other direction to reduce such suffering. Please be careful where and how you discard any rope, thread, string, ribbon or fishing line. And if you see some lying about outside, please pick it up and discard it safely. Our feathered friends will thank you for it.
Caroline Haines
Gloucester
