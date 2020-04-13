To the editor:
As someone with a compromised immune system, I want to thank those who are taking the coronavirus seriously by following social distancing rules. I also want to tell those of you who think wearing masks and social distancing is overreacting to a virus some of you think is no worse than the flu, wake up! You do not have the right to risk my life and the life of others. Try to be less selfish and more empathetic to those among us who, like myself, are almost certain to die on a ventilator if we contract the virus.
The temptation to stop isolating will intensify as the weather improves and the case count declines. Do not be fooled. This killer has rebounded in countries that have opened up too early and it could happen here.
Marty Ross
Rockport

