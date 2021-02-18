To the editor:
Cape Ann is an exquisite natural treasure. The unique beauty of Cape Ann often makes it difficult to see the invisible impact of pollution and consequent climate disruption.
But it is here.
It is predicted that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.
It has been estimated that 80% of the plastic in the ocean is from land sources. Plastic decomposes slowly into micro-plastic particles. Fish can ingest the plastic, impacting the entire ecosystem.
This seems like an insurmountable crisis to deal with, since the use of plastics is embedded in everyday life.
So what can we do?
We can become aware of the toxic impact of single-use plastic. It is everywhere. Think how easy it is to become oblivious to something that seems normal.
We go to a restaurant and get takeout. The containers and utensils are plastic -- we toss them and they disappear. But they don’t and they won’t.
The plastic will travel and remain on the planet forever.
The pandemic has hit restaurants hard. We want to support them and one way is by getting takeout. We could ask restaurants if they use environmentally safe containers -- stress to them you wish they would. Many establishments are already doing this and advertising it.
McDonald’s has set a goal that by 2025 they will have 100% of packaging come from renewable, recycled and certified sources.
Why?
In response to customer demand.
Consumers have power to enact change.
Let’s take these steps together.
Eileen Mueller
Rockport