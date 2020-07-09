To the editor:
As I sit her in my beautiful house on the Annisquam River, sheltering in place (I haven’t been anywhere for three-and-a-half months), I have to wonder what’s on the minds of most of the boaters.
Three months ago, you’d see people with face coverings on. In the last month, the thankful heat of June, I have witnessed scores of boats going up and down the river. I have yet to see any face masks, except for the likes of Dirt Murray and his crew, Coasties, harbormasters and the police. I’ve witnessed boats loaded with more than 20 people standing or dancing side-by-side, no masks, no social distancing. In fact, every boat I see is loaded with too many people.
Okay, I understand it is a pain staying home. I’m lucky. I have a few good friends that have been doing my shopping and, with a bit of luck, I might just survive this crisis. I can say as a fact that if I get COVID-19 I will die. No passing Go, no collecting $200. No more fun.
Think about it, people. You have the rest of your lives to have fun. Save it for later.
Thankfully, it’s been raining for the last few days. The plants and grass are as thankful as I am, since the boaters don’t like the rain!
Michael J. Gallagher
Gloucester