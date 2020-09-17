To the editor:
As you know, Mattos Field has lost its Article 97 protection. And so the next step in deciding the fate of this beloved neighborhood ballpark will be voter approval of a debt exclusion on the Nov. 3 ballot.
I am not a resident of Gloucester (I am a great-niece of Joseph S. Mattos Jr.), so I may not understand all the local issues, but I do understand increased property taxes and the burden these taxes place on those already struggling financially.
This year, no matter where you live, we have all seen the devastating consequences of the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic. Many have lost loved ones to this virus. Businesses have closed, many may not reopen. Jobs have been lost, some permanently. Many people now struggle just to meet everyday expenses and put food on their table.
And this pandemic may not be over. Public health officials now warn of increased outbreaks this fall and winter. Some states have locked down once again, reversing a fragile recovery. Cities and states everywhere are reporting loss sales tax revenue and tourism dollars.
Is this the time to raise taxes and place more financial burden on those who have lost jobs and businesses, those who are working fewer hours, those who have seen their sales drastically decrease? Can people already struggling to make rent and mortgage payments and even buy groceries for their families afford increased taxes adding to their financial strain and struggle?
Respectfully,
Lisa Templeton
Fleming Island, Fla.