To the editor:
I read with interest that the city of Gloucester is building a flood wall to protect the high school, parking lot, and football stadium ("Prep work begins on Gloucester High flood barrier, Times, Jan. 30) and wanted to share a memory.
I was a first-year English teacher at Gloucester High in the 1993-1994 school year, and I remember plans for the high school renovation being discussed in a faculty meeting.
Rosemary Banks, a science teacher, mentioned that renovating the high school on the same site was a bad idea because climate change would make the site vulnerable to flooding. (I believe her exact words were, "the site will be under water in 30 years.")
Ms. Banks' concerns were dismissed as alarmism. I think it's important to acknowledge that Rosemary Banks was right, and the city is now paying for its failure to take her seriously.
Brendan Halpin
Jamaica Plain