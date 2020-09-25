To the editor:
I am a Gloucester resident and sent my children to Gloucester public schools. I spent 32 years teaching in the Rockport public schools.
As a retired teacher I know first-hand what working in substandard conditions means to the educational process. My first classroom was in the basement of the School Administration Building on Broadway in Rockport, which has since been converted to apartments. Teaching in an outdated building presents many challenges that stand in the way of focusing on the job of educating students.
At East Gloucester Elementary School and Veterans Elementary School, teachers and students work in buildings that are an impediment to the very purpose for which they were once built.
After six years of study, community meetings and deliberations, the Gloucester School Committee is giving us an opportunity to create a learning environment that will allow our teachers to focus on delivering the best educational opportunities for our children.
If we miss this opportunity Gloucester will be sending our students to substandard schools for at least the next generation, if not longer.
Please vote yes on Question 3.
Simon Paddock
Gloucester