To the editor:
I support Dr. Donald Tgettis for Ward 2 councilor because I believe him to be a man of his word. He has a strong love for and commitment to our city. His vision for Gloucester is much like my own.
He believes his first priority is to the residence of the city and making their lives better. The problems that exist need to be addressed, not sugar-coated or pushed to the side, and I believe Dr. Tgettis is the man for the job.
Gloucester is a beautiful, relatively small city, and we think it should stay that way. The focus needs to be on securing and saving our many natural and historic landmarks and neighborhoods. Not all progress is good or smart progress. We need to stop the industrialization and detrimental modernization of our fine home.
Dr. Tgettis thinks with his head and with his heart. He is eager and knowledgeable and I feel he would make a great city councilor. It is time for a change.
Please vote for Donald Tgettis on a Sept. 19.
Kim Sayess
Gloucester