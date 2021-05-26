To the editor:
Thanks to beginning my care at the emergency room at Addison Gilbert, I am well on the road to recovery from a fall running up the stairs, tripping on the highest step, and landing hard on my right hip, getting three hairline fractures in my pelvis. It was one of those moments where things change very quickly. I am so grateful that Addison Gilbert is my nearby hospital. From the moment that the ambulance came to pick me up, all through my time in the ER, and the subsequent night and day after being admitted, I was treated with competence, kindness, and concern.
The feeling of being helpless is scary and very strange. I wish I knew the names of the doctor, nurses, physical therapist and others on duty in the ER on March 28 and in the hospital on March 29. I would come by and personally thank each and every one. The young man in the ambulance was very kind and reassuring and made me feel safe. I was lucky enough to have the same nurse for the entire time I was in ER. She was very kind, competent, personable, and attentive to my every need. Each person who transported me for x-rays and other tests was gentle and kind.
Everyone explained things well to me and did everything to make me comfortable. I felt less frightened and more secure once I realized that I was in such capable and comforting hands.
Judy Keith
Gloucester