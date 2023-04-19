To the editor:
The town of Rockport has been most fortunate to have been served by moderators for lengthy terms. Judge Jodrey, Lloyd Starrett, and most recently Robert Visnick served in their positions well, steering the body politic with intelligence and humor, both qualities necessary for the position.
The form of government known as Town Meeting has served New England towns well for centuries, but there was a reason that John Adams, being familiar with it through participation on Braintree’s Town Meeting, went to the Constitutional Convention determined that the new United States be a republic.
The voters of Rockport are in large part patient and informed, but there are times when the most dedicated are frustrated, holding with metaphysical certainty that their position on a matter is correct and that it would be best if their fellow citizens would just wake up and realize it.
Alas, that is not how things work. All points of view have the right to be expressed and for every person that holds the “answer,” there is another who has a different conclusion.
It is in this arena that the town moderator operates, allowing the various points to be made, keeping order and discipline, and making sure that the citizenry gets home before exhaustion sets in. It is not an easy task.
Bob Visnick herded the cats of democracy for 17 years. For this, the town and its residents owe him a debt of gratitude.
Kevin Kiely
Rockport