To the editor:
I have lived in East Gloucester a big chunk of my 78 years and the Elks Club has been a good neighbor for many of them.
Full disclosure: I have never been a member but know many who are proud participants. The organization has always been an active fundraiser for local scholarships and helping those who have emergency needs. Weddings, retirement parties, fundraisers and others find the location second to none. Did I mention the annual bird count?
This past year we all felt the anxiety of the pandemic and waited for vaccine approval. When it arrived, the Elks stepped up to provide a local location for the shots. This is Gloucester at its best ! Let’s give them a high five!
Val Somers
Gloucester