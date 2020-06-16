To the editor:
After more than 30 years of teaching at Essex Elementary School, it is time to say goodbye. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the children and the families of Essex, and we feel so blessed to have been part of this community.
We are thankful to have had the opportunity to teach students who were ready and eager to learn. We taught children who were willing to put in the work and watched them develop persistence when met with a challenge. They made our lives bright with their humor, empathy, and love for one another. We both can recount times when students taught us how to be better people and showed us the true value of friendship. Simply put, the students at Essex Elementary have been a teacher’s dream. To all of our present and former students, thank you — you will remain in our hearts.
We are thankful for the parents who trusted and supported us. You are an integral part in making this community special. We appreciate all the effort you put into advocating for your children, encouraging them to work hard, and guiding them in how to be their best selves. To our dedicated PTO, thank you for the countless hours you have volunteered to help with projects; everyday tasks; and big events, such as fundraisers, and yummy faculty lunches. Your work has provided enrichment programs, field trips, and supplies that enabled us to expand our teaching and enhance student learning. To all the parents we have worked with through the years, thank you. We are humbled by your dedication to your children and our school community.
We are thankful to have worked with the best colleagues in the world. Your commitment to ensure all our students have a rich and meaningful education and work to their potential has made us better teachers. You have inspired us to work harder and supported us in times of need. You have led by example, as your actions continually remind our community of the value educators bring to the world. Our beloved work family, it has been an honor to travel this journey with you.
When you work in the field of education as long as we have, you build strong relationships with children, families, and colleagues. Essex is our second home, and the people who make up this community are our second family—and you will always be a part of us. We are extending a warm embrace to all of you as we say goodbye to a career we have both carried out with love and joy.
Thank you, Essex. Our hearts are full.
Susan Hardy
Jeannine Stanley
Essex Elementary School