To the editor:
When my son was in elementary school, he loved a graphic novel series called “The Lunch Lady.” The main character in the books was, simultaneously, a “lunch lady” and a superhero. Although playing off a bit of a stereotype, the books hit on a true and often overlooked fact: food service staff in our schools are unsung heroes.
My children have been lucky enough to experience the kindness of these heroes in the Rockport schools. Whether it was Friday lunchtime dance parties in the elementary school cafeteria or the encouraging and kind words of the women behind the counters at middle school lunch, their compassion and caring served with nutritious, fresh food is so appreciated!
During the pandemic, the food service staff has served 97,589 meals to Rockport children. They have served them from a tent outside of the school, at remote sites through out the town, and even delivered to the doors of homes during remote and hybrid learning and continuing as most students came back to the classroom. They kept bodies fed with nutritious food so that students could concentrate on learning and stressed families had one less thing to worry about during a day. These staff were often students’ in person friendly faces, a familiar connection to their schools during the difficult months of the pandemic.
Thank you Rockport Food Service staff for continuing to nourish and care for of our children, our schools and our community!
Nicole Allen
Rockport