To the editor:
Backyard Growers has been working hard to increase access to affordable, healthy food by providing gardens and resources to our expanding growing community. We’ve built more than 20 gardens for low- to moderate-income households; repaired more than 100 community and school gardens, including at Action, Inc., The Open Door, Gloucester Housing Authority developments, and Burnham’s Field; and planted school gardens for spring vegetable distribution to families and for our fall school programs.
There is one ingredient that all these gardens have in common: soil and compost from Black Earth Compost. We want to thank our local partner in this work, Black Earth Compost, for supporting our mission and providing a high-quality product to our program participants.
Through Black Earth Compost, more than 13,000 customers had the opportunity to “pay it forward” by donating their annual complimentary compost bag voucher to Backyard Growers. In addition, Black Earth offered the option for customers who ordered garden beds for their own backyards to donate an additional “Give-a-Garden” to Backyard Growers to provide the same for a local low- to moderate-income household. An overwhelming number of Black Earth customers chose to take advantage of these offers, which has allowed us to mobilize more resources for local households in a time of great need.
To our partners at Black Earth Compost and their customers, we thank you for providing Backyard Growers and our community of gardeners the opportunity to grow a whole lot of food.
Lara Lepionka
Backyard Growers