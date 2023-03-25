To the editor:
Thank you, thank you! On behalf of ”No One Fights Alone — We All Fight Together in Evan’s Fight Against ALS” we want to thank all of our families, friends, and the community of Gloucester that helped to support the fundraiser with Groove Therapy at the St. Peter's Club. It was a great success!
The money raised will be used to help alleviate medical expenses, home health care and many forms of adaptive equipment (hopefully a handicap van) needed to help Evan’s ability to cope and make his life as easy as possible while living with this terrible illness.
So having said that, a huge thank you to all local businesses and others who generously donated items for the raffles, to those that made the monetary donations, purchased the different raffle tickets and who came to join us showing your support.
Your generosity is very much appreciated by Evan and Marie Reardon and their families.
Congrats to all the winners, you won some great prizes!
The city of Gloucester proved once again that they support and stand behind their own. We are fortunate to live on this island! God Bless You!
#NoOneFightsAloneWeAllFightTogether
Lisa Martin
Gloucester