To the editor
For the past 20 years the first Saturday in May marked the day that family and friends celebrated the life of our daughter, Kimberly Anne Sharfstein, by participating in our annual Kim’s Walk of Hope.
The walk was initially organized by our daughter Alyssa Sharfstein Englis and friends in 2000 to help her deal with the loss of her sister and to honor Kim’s memory. Over the years this event has grown in significance, not only for us and our friends, but for members of the Cape Ann community. Individuals have told us how much this event has meant to them, as a way of honoring their loved ones. It has allowed our family to share with members of our community on a deeply personal level.
We feel fortunate to be part of the Cape Ann community and grateful for all of the support and love you have provided us. As a result of your generous contributions we have raised more than $175,000, which has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Central New York and The Boston House.
The year 2020 marked the final Kim’s Walk of Hope. Due to COVID-19, it was held virtually and many of you walked and shared your photos with us.
We thank all of you! You have helped our family heal and to celebrate the life of our daughter, Kimberly Anne Sharfstein.
Your thoughtfulness is a gift we will always treasure.
Cindy and Jerry Sharfstein
Rockport