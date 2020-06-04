To the editor:
It is in time of a crisis like this that our true heroes respond.
They are not politicians, they are not celebrities, they are not athletes. They are the everyday, hardworking people that do their job protecting, serving and caring for others.
They are out there helping people they don’t know and they do it without any fanfare, adulation, or even recognition in many cases and they certainly don’t build statues for them (although they probably should). I’m talking about our first responders, healthcare workers, grocery store employees and others.
Today my family and I want to specifically recognize the nurses, aides and the entire staff of the Gloucester Healthcare nursing home. My wife, who passed away recently, was a resident there for four and a half years.
The care, devotion and dedication that they showed not only to my wife but to all of the residents is outstanding. They don’t treat them as patients, they treat them as family.
I know in my heart of hearts that my wife would not have survived as long as she did in any other facility.
Because of the virus I was unable to visit my wife but there was solace in the knowledge she was being well taken care of by people who were as dedicated to her as my family and I. For several weeks before she passed, we would get daily updates on her condition and they assured us that she was not alone. The nurses and aides would sit with her, hold her hand and play music.
It was very comforting to us and I know that it was especially comforting for my wife.
These people are working under the most stressful conditions imaginable. My daughters and I want to thank them all and we pray for their health and safety.
Jim Scheri
Peabody