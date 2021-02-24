To the editor:
This letter is a celebration! It is to honor and to thank the wonderful folks at the Rose Baker Senior Center for the incredible job they did vaccinating the seniors of Gloucester. All under the astute leadership of Director Elise Sinagra. She did much of the phoning and clerical work herself.
Everyone working and volunteering was welcoming, helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. One staff member even canvassed parked cars to alert people when it was their time to enter the building. There was no pressure or discomfort of any kind. Beforehand, all appointments were made in respectful and timely manner before the big day.
I cannot say enough about the entire process. It was like a social gathering of friends!
Only in Gloucester
Jane Goodwin
Gloucester