To the editor:
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens, businesses, administration and leadership of Gloucester for their incredible support throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic.
We wish to thank Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and her COVID-19 response team for tirelessly working to prepare, plan for and navigate the unprecedented challenges this pandemic brought upon us. We also want to thank you, our generous and thoughtful community members and local businesses, for all that you’ve done to not only help us but brighten our days as we’ve continued to answer calls and help residents in need during this harrowing pandemic.
Over the last several months hundreds of you have donated meals, personal protective equipment, cards, letters, emails and social media postings in direct support of the Gloucester Fire Department. We greatly appreciate all of it. It is a clear reflection of the type of people that live and work in Gloucester, and just what kind of city Gloucester is.
The phrase, “We are all in this together,” is anything but cliché in our community.
The last several months tested us all, but at the same time brought us closer together. We wanted to publicly express our thanks to the community for the continued support.
We are proud to serve the city of Gloucester, and as we all move forward together through the reopening stages and as this pandemic continues, never forget: We are always here for you. Thank you for your cooperation and patience, and let’s continue to do everything in our power to stay safe and healthy moving forward to protect ourselves and others in our city.
Eric Smith
Chief
Gloucester Fire Department
Andrew Lyons
President
Firefighters Local 762 IAFF