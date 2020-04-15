To the editor:
A grateful shout out to John Prine, who passed away last week.
He was a singer, songwriter, poet, wonderful human being. I don’t think I have been to many jams where there wasn’t at least one glorious John Prine song happily played, and it seems to me today that he brought more joy to more people, who listened to, sang along with, jammed on, covered and learned something wonderful from his many songs, than just about anybody.
Play some John Prine today. He was, and will continue to be, the best.
Sara Wester
Gloucester
