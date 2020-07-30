To the editor:
My son is a 2020 graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School. This letter has nothing to do with COVID-19, except to say that I have been completely impressed with the school’s response to the pandemic. I feel it would be negligent of me not to acknowledge this committed team of talented educators at this time. From Essex Elementary School to the middle school to Manchester Essex Regional High School, I was continually in awe of the caring and enthusiastic staff teaching and guiding our kids. They love what they do and it shows!
To name a few who really deserve a special thanks from me: David Conwell/guidance, Paul Pennoyer/robotics, Mr. James Wallimann/social studies, Keith Gray/chemistry, Joshua Wladkowski/physics, Lauren Dubuis/social studies, Dalcione Vollink/high school tech team, Abby Whittredge/middle school English, James Stefanic/middle school math.
As the Class of 2020 moves on to new adventures, these folks should know that they have made a huge and lasting contribution and it is very much appreciated.
Eileen Hines
Gloucester