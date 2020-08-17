To the editor:
I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. This plan to slow down mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service is incredibly brilliant. I foresee millions of Republicans celebrating the slowdown as we approach the general election in November.
Bills that arrive late to recipients and the return payments that are delayed past the due date will cause late fees to be imposed, thereby improving the profits of the billing companies. Brilliant.
Medicines that are delivered late will likely cause unintended consequences which will increase emergency room visits as patients experience otherwise avoidable symptoms, thereby making ERs busier and more profitable. Brilliant.
Pension checks, Social Security checks, and unemployment checks will be delayed, causing people to skip meals and miss rent payments thereby causing weight loss and possible evictions. Brilliant.
Fortunately, this action will only affect Democrats. We all know there are no Republicans or independent/unenrolled voters who might be harmed by this slowdown. So, I once again express my gratitude to you, President Trump for your well thought out plan to slow the mail and impact the general election.
Arthur Thomas
Gloucester