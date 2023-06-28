To the editor:
The support and generosity of numerous individuals, families, organizations, and institutions in our community allowed us to award 125 scholarships to college-bound graduates in the Manchester Essex Regional High School Class of 2023.
A sincere thank you to all who contribute to our local and regional scholarships — your investment of time, energy, and funding helps each recipient tackle the rising costs associated with college and post-secondary programs.
We deeply appreciate your continued efforts to help make higher education opportunities possible for all students.
Beverly A. Low,
Director, Guidance and College Counseling,
Manchester Essex Regional High School