To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who came to my assistance on Saturday, Dec. 19, after I was run off the road by a pickup truck into a snow bank on East Main Street
To the four young men who tried to push me out, thank you for your efforts. To the two women who came by with shovels and wanted to help, I thank you for your effort and offer to help. I was really stuck and it seemed the only way I was going to get out was with a tow truck.
I called AAA only to be told that they don't do that type of tow, only disablements. I called Tally's and was told that it would be a one-to-two-hour wait as they were in Rockport on a police assistance call.
While I waited, our friend Dan Warner came by and tried to help push me out, but it wasn't going to happen. We called the police station because the spot I was in was turning out to be a dangerous situation as people were looking as they drove by and someone was going to get into an accident. My wife spoke to Lt. Gossom and he said he would send someone by and was going to see if they could expedite the tow. Officer Brian Chipperini came to the scene and gave it his best effort as well.
While we were all trying to figure out a way for my car to get out of this snowbank, along comes this nice man in a pickup truck offering to help. Between Officer Chipperini, Dan Warner and this gentleman, with a lot of effort and shoveling and pushing back and forth, we were finally able to get this car out of the snowbank.
Once the vehicle was free, all we learned was that the good Samaritan who stopped to help was named Jack. We didn't get a last name. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you did, Jack; you were determined to get the car out. You helped to restore my faith in people and it felt good to know that there are still good people out there who care enough to stop and help someone in need.
Dick Fisher
Gloucester
