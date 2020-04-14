To the editor:
With the passing of Alan “Chip” Hagstrom, here’s some words for the quiet but powerful impact he had on Gloucester students.
Every time I drive past Chip Hagstrom’s Captain’s Lodge and the Hagstrom school bus and equipment parking lot on Eastern Avenue, I think of Chip. He is a touchstone. This has been true for many years. Here’s why.
Back when I was a teacher at Gloucester High School in the ‘70s along with a group of friends and fellow teachers, we started “Gloucester Museum School,” a program dedicated to a mixed group of regular education and special needs students. We utilized the unique environment of Cape Ann as our classroom. Although we built and rowed dories around the Cape, in order to help us travel on land, we purchased from Burnham’s in Essex an old diesel-powered school bus.
That bus roamed the byways of Cape Ann and beyond: Red Rock and Stage Fort Park for rock climbing, Dogtown for hiking (we built a challenge ropes course up there), Stone Pier for camping and marsh study trips to Ram Island, interview trips to provide “live” access to a range of local characters for interviews.
We even published a magazine. We also ran a summer camp that’s still thriving! We ranged into the White Mountains for winter camping and cross country skiing and traveled to the Project Adventure challenge course in Beverly.
But we always had a home to come back to because Chip donated a space for us in his lot.
However, it was not just a parking space. It was the way he went about it, always curious about our adventures, helping us with maintenance and advice. It was the non-verbal stuff that got to me. I knew he was in our corner, with us for the duration.
Here’s a soulful and grateful thank you, Chip!
Jim Schoel
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.