To the editor:
This past Sunday my wife and I filled out our ballot and drove to City Hall to drop off the envelopes in one of the drop boxes outside the building.
Even though it was around noon on a Sunday afternoon, there were a number of like-minded citizens on the same mission.
While there, to our comfort and surprise, City Clerk JoAnne Senos came out and we watched as she collected a ton of ballots from the drop boxes.
While speaking with her, we congratulated her on her department’s great job during the primary vote count, when more than 60% of the ballots were mail-in ballots and yet we had the results by 10 that night.
As we head into the general election, we are truly fortunate to have such a hard working team of city officials and dedicated volunteers protecting the sanctity of our votes here in Gloucester!
We can be confident that as we participate in our democracy, our votes will be counted correctly and on time.
We recognize and thank the many people who are making this voting process possible.
Harry and Judith Hoglander
Gloucester