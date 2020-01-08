To the editor:
Rockport New Year’s Eve 2019 was a rousing success! More than 2,500 people gathered in downtown Rockport to celebrate the arrival of 2020.
The Rockport New Year’s Eve board is grateful to the organizations and individuals whose generous support made the event possible. The board thanks Gold Sponsors Mass Cultural Council, Cape Ann Savings Bank and Institution for Savings; Silver Sponsors Applied Materials Foundation, the Building Center and Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce; and Bronze Sponsors Boston Financial Management and Manchester Athletic Club.
We thank the 75 local businesses and five individuals who donated. Financial support keeps Rockport New Year’s Eve affordable. We thank Rockport Music, Rockport Art Association, the town of Rockport, Spiran Lodge, Friends of Scout Hall, Roy Moore’s Fish Shack Restaurant, Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, and the downtown churches for allowing the use of their spaces as performance venues. We thank the 11 local businesses that sold buttons and distributed flyers. We thank Rockport Inn and Suites and Rockport Real Estate Association for the use of their parking areas. We thank Three Lantern Marine and Rockport lobstermen for their wonderful presentation for children. We are grateful to the town of Rockport for allowing street closures and for police details, the Rockport Fire Department for the midnight ball drop, and the Rockport Police Department for traffic and crowd control and for ensuring public safety. We thank the volunteers throughout the year who make Rockport New Year’s Eve happen. Finally, we thank all who attended, participated enthusiastically, and made the evening a wonderful community celebration of the arts.
Geof Lyon
President
Board of Directors
Rockport New Year’s Eve. Inc.
