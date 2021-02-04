To the editor;
After 45 Trumpublican/Q-Anon senators voted on Jan. 26 to stop the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump before it had even begun, I realized Trump is likely to become an even more dangerous and malevolent force in American politics as a private citizen than he was as president.
I say that for two reasons.
The first is, as erratic and reckless as Donald’s behavior often was while POTUS, the office itself placed some constraints on his most bizarre impulses and actions.
But now, as a private citizen, Donald is free of those constraints and, quite literally, anything goes.
He is already issuing threats against Republican politicians who have accepted the results of the November election.
House Republicans are so terrified of losing their seats to a Trumpublican cult member in the 2022 primaries only 10 mustered the courage to support Trump’s impeachment for his incitement of the insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead — including a young Capitol police officer.
The night of Jan. 26, only five Republican senators joined with their Democratic colleagues to hold Donald Trump accountable for his seditious incitement of his murderous and treasonous mob.
Almost a month after Trump’s treasonous attempt to hold on to power, it is clear the once great party of Lincoln my maternal grandfather Stevens long took pride in has devolved into little more than a deranged, delusional, and dangerous cult of personality.
The Trumpublican cult threatens to destroy our democratic republic and set the nation to war against itself.
The devolution of the once great party of Lincoln into a Trumpublican cult of personality is the second reason why I believe Trump may become a more dangerous and malevolent force in American politics as a private citizen than he was as president.
We now know his followers are willing to kill for him, and there is no evidence to suggest Donald Trump will do or say much of anything to diminish that kind of fanatical and dangerous loyalty.
Finally, to end on a positive note in these very negative times, I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Republican senators Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, and to their 10 Republican counterparts in the House who voted to send the single article of impeachment to the Senate for trial.
When the history of this dark era is written, the 15 of you will be remembered as the only profiles in political courage the once great party of Lincoln was able to muster in the face of one of the most egregious threats to “small l, small d” liberal democracy our still great, but badly wounded and deeply stained country has ever faced.
Michael Cook
Gloucester