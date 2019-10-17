To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the voters of the town of Rockport for taking the time to vote during the special election on Oct. 15. I applaud the efforts of all who voted for taking the time to do so and be counted.
This DPW facility project was a spirited campaign that brought both sides out for discussions and debate over the merits of this project; both sides were heard. There were multiple letters to the editor in support and in opposition for this project. Facebook was filled with comments as well. In the end, the voters spoke by affirming the project with a margin of 108 votes in the positive.
The next steps will be taken quickly and methodically to begin the process of constructing a new DPW facility that we all can be proud of. It will be wonderful to have a facility that reflects the fine work the men and women of the DPW in Rockport perform on a daily basis. Most importantly, it will be a safe and secure building for all that work there. That is the most important reason that this project went through.
We have a wonderful town with terrific hard-working people. We don’t always agree and that’s a good thing. The vast majority of people in this town only want the best for our beautiful seaside community. How lucky we are to live in Rockport.
Paul F. Murphy
Chairman
Rockport Board of Selectmen
