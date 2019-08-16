To the editor:
I would like to thank the two men who helped get me out of my car after a recent accident. I was afraid and injured and you kept me calm and even called my sister for me. I would also like to thank the policemen and firemen who assisted and the EMTs who took me to the hospital. Thank you also to the Beverly Hospital emergency room doctors and nurses who cared for me.
Please think before posting accident pictures on line. I hope your family and friends never have to learn about an accident from pictures posted by a stranger.
Remember to wear your seat belt. It really does make a difference.
Donna L. Tulla
Gloucester
