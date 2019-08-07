To the editor:
A huge thank you to Mayor Sefatia Romeo-Theken and the Gloucester Public Works Department for cleaning up the tree branches and mess left by the recent microburst storm. Crews were on the scene on Washington Street within an hour, clearing up all the branches in the street and blocking driveways, including my own. What looked like carnage was swiftly and efficiently taken care of and police Chief Conley was on the scene to ensure everyone’s safety with the downed power lines and branches everywhere.
Great job! Thank you!
Katherine McMillan
Gloucester
