To the editor:
“Wow,” is all we can say to our supporters!
We are so very grateful for your no votes on Gloucester ballot Question 3.
We all worked to the highest degree to inform residents about the information that we obtained. We have attended all of the meetings for this project in person and now during this pandemic on Zoom.
We have worked as a team as there is no I in team and feel even after falling short from the vote that we have brought our community together just by sharing our knowledge.
If you said a kind word, beeped, held a sign, wrote a letter, stood up in City Hall at the microphone, let us put a sign in your yard, made the signs and painted them, stood up for Joseph, for open space, for this neighborhood, stood up for the safety of our children or just believe in green grass and sunshine, we thank you.
Our city is a better place because you all spoke your ideals and to everyone from Save Mattos Field group we admire you. Our hearts are full.
Thank you all.
Patti Amaral
Denise Pascucci
Gloucester