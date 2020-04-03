To the editor:
The first early shopping for seniors at Market Basket saw me on my way there. It was to start at 6:30 that morning. Coming from Rockport, I circumnavigated the Route 128 rotary as if returning to Rockport and pulled onto the entrance roadway to the shopping plaza.
As I approached the little rotary, wondering how busy it would be, I was mind blown at the sight of an almost totally packed parking lot when CRUNCH! I had taken my eyes off the road and the front left wheel had hit the granite divider just before the rotary. I told myself to pay attention and was just so very glad to find a parking spot. In spite of the crowd, I did my shopping and with my groceries in the car I headed home.
There was a strange sound as I headed out on the the Route 128 extension and an illuminated sign I had never seen on the dashboard. An orange circle with an orange exclamation point in the middle — not good at all! What to do now? I told myself to drive carefully and head home as it was still very early and no garages would be open. I drove on at 35 miles an hour. In addition to this strange noise and the dash board sign, the car behind me kept flashing their lights. I thought that they wanted me to go faster.
I thought to pull over but was afraid I would get stuck there with no cell phone and my groceries. I slowed to 30 and continued on into Rockport with the same car right behind me.
When I pulled over at home thanking God I had made it, the same car stopped parallel to me, rolled down their window and asked if I knew I had a flat tire. I thanked them and said I had known something was badly wrong but did not want to stop and get stuck on the highway, with no phone.
I started to get out of my car and realized that they had parked just ahead of me. The gentleman got out of his car and walked a little closer to me, stopped, with social distancing, and asked if there was anything that they could do to help me. I was so moved that they, who knows how far out of their way they were, would follow me, stop and want to help me. I assured them that I was indeed home and there was my husband coming out to help with the groceries. I thanked them yet again and assured them that I would now be fine as we had roadside assistance.
I wish I had thought to ask their name. Whoever you both are, please know I shall never forget your kindness. Thank you again and God bless you both.
Frances Fleming
Rockport
