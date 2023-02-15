To the editor,
My husband and best friend of 39 years , Ed Parks Jr., passed away on Jan. 25.
After a 22-year decorated career in the U.S. Army, Ed returned to his beloved home town of Gloucester, where he served in various capacities in the Department of Public Works, as director, or many different supervisory positions the city asked him to oversee for the next 30 years. His most loved part of the city was Stage Fort Park, which he helped transform to one of the city’s gems and attractions to both residents and visitors.
On Feb. 3 we laid Ed to rest. I wanted to give heartfelt thanks to police Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro and police School Resource Officer Mike Scola, who both worked with Ed at Public Works in their youth, for being honorary pallbearers and for leading the escort of the funeral procession on a driveby of Stage Fort Park on the way to Beechbrook Cemetery for one last visit to his favorite place. And as the procession entered the cemetery, there lined along the roadway were all of the Public Works vehicles and equipment, with their operators standing tall, giving Ed a final salute.
My heart still quivers when I think of this great tribute (though Ed would have said the guys were lucky it was Friday afternoon or they should have been heading back to work and not “hanging around”).
Thank you to Joe Lucido for putting this together and also for being the current overseer of continuing to make Stage Fort Park such an important part of the city.
Thanks to Mark Cole and the other Public Works employees for your prayers and support.
Thelma Parks
Gloucester