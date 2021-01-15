To the editor:
Peter Doucette has been an asset of the delivery department of the Gloucester Daily Times for many years. After his retirement on Dec. 24, 2020, he will be missed by those who have been lucky enough to be part of his route.
Pete has been a very reliable news delivery person, having delivered papers to us for the Gloucester Daily Times and the Boston Globe. More than 35 years ago, when money that had been put into the Times box was stolen from the box for several weeks in a row, he and my father made an arrangement that the money would be left in the door each week. To this day, usually before 7 a.m., Pete puts the paper between the doors or on the top step every day. This has been very much appreciated by my family over the years when we have had some mobility issues.
Even after the most recent storm when the papers were not able to be delivered on Thursday, both Thursday’s and Friday’s Times were delivered.
Thank you, Pete, for an exceptional job. You will be missed.
Susan M. Kielinen
Rockport