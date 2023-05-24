To the editor:
In late winter, the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus 2023 Sock Drive urged everyone to donate socks. Now we thank everyone who did.
This year generous Cape Ann residents and parishioners from Visitation Parish in Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea and St. Paul’s in Hamilton and Wenham donated a record 1,127 pairs. The socks were distributed to local area homeless shelters on the North Shore and in Boston. The total this year knocked it out of the park and exceeded last year’s total of 1,000 pairs.
Socks are one of the most important and useful clothing items that are provided to homeless people. Clean socks promote good hygiene and health, and provide warmth during the cold winter months.
Again thanks to all who gave.
Masconomo Council 1232
Knights of Columbus 2023,
Manchester-by-the-Sea