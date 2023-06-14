To the editor:
We at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church thank all who volunteered or donated to our third annual Socks and Underwear Drives. Thanks to the generosity of the Cape Ann community, local social service organizations will have clothing items to distribute free to their clients.
Nelson’s of Gloucester and The John Tarr Store of Rockport offered sales and donation bins in support of the drive and Carol Lee’s Cottage of Rockport donated boxes of socks and slippers. The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport provided donations and a collection bin site. Individuals and organizations from across Cape Ann donated brand new basic garments to fit all ages and genders from preschool to adult. Over $800 in cash donations allowed the church to purchase sizes that didn’t show up in the donation bins.
The drive helped more local organizations and provided more kinds of clothing than ever before. Pathways for Children supports families with preschool and school-age children and the Grace Center offers services to adults. By including Younity, the drive also aided the youth of Cape Ann. For the first time, the church collected bras for the clients of the Grace Center and Younity, filling a gap that no one else was addressing. The church was also able to purchase play clothes for classroom emergencies at Pathways.
Our heartfelt thanks go to all who donated or volunteered.
Holly Tanguay
and Kate Ruzecki
Members, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church