To the editor, Our thanks and deep gratitude to the Cape Ann community for their amazing, full-throated response to the Sawyer Library Foundation’s recent challenge grant. We received a $100,000 challenge from a generous donor seeking to double her gift. That challenge campaign generated more than $300,000 from individuals and businesses for our soon to be expanded and renovated library.
Thanks to this response, we are now over half way to our total goal to fund the project.
Gloucester and its neighboring communities enjoy a long, proud history of residents coming forward to support their community, especially when it comes to efforts to improve life here. We should not be surprised by their generosity and the love they have shown for their community. We are, nonetheless, thrilled by their excitement and support for the new library. We’re happy to be in this together.
Thank you,
SAWYER LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS
John T. Brennan, Chair Glenn Alto, Treasurer Karen Bell Linzee Coolidge Frederica Doeringer Peter Feinstein Meredith Fine, Secretary Joe Grella Barry Weiner, Vice Chair CAPITAL CAMPAIGN STEERING COMMITTEE
Honorary Fundraising Chair Mayor of Gloucester, Greg Verga Barry Weiner, Chair Fran Aliberte Glenn Alto Jenny Benedict, Library Director Karen Bell Linzee Coolidge Bill & Stephanie Cuff Deborah DeCotis Frederica Doeringer, Vice Chair Peter Feinstein Meredith Fine Beth Graham Joe Grella Mern Sibley Carolyn Stewart Sarah Oaks, Campaign Manager Peter Pearson, Campaign Consultant