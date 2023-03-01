To the editor,
Thank you to the Gloucester Daily Times and all involved with the decision to discontinue “Dilbert.”
Racist comments and/or behaviors are damaging to America’s values, and require appropriate responses.
Kathy O’Neill
Rockport
Updated: March 1, 2023
