To the editor:
A belated thank you to Gloucester's Police, Harbormaster, Fire, and the Public Works departments for their support for our fireworks.
A special thank you to Mario and the Charlies for their help, especially with the newly reconfigured Cannon Fort. Fencing requirements from the state fire marshal for distances, etc., required some extra work and parking for our American Thunder crew and vehicles was limited, but the Department of Public Works just adapts, and as always helps with the clean-up.
Now if we can just get some donors to be able to put on a great Labor Day holiday display and some nice weather, we will be able to celebrate again!
Barry Pett and the Fireworks Committee and Crew
Gloucester