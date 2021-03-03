To the editor:
The Friday, Feb. 26 front-page picture and headlines (”Expletive-laden political sign angers Rockport neighbors”) caught the attention of just about everyone who reads the Gloucester Daily Times.
Every nation, every culture and every society has “builders” and “destroyers.” The “builders” are the positive force wherever they live. They advance, enlighten, encourage and build up society with integrity, hard labor, passion, perseverance and vision. The “destroyers” are the negative force in society. They make a lot of noise, they tear down what they don’t like, verbally, emotionally and physically; they despise, disrupt and negate both what they don’t understand and what they see as anything opposed to their own viewpoint. As Albert Einstein once said about the “destroyers” amongst us, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.”
On the same day that this article came out on the front page of the Times, National Public Radio had a program about the fact that the FBI, the National Security Agency and Homeland Security have all come to the conclusion (after the attack on our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6) that the greatest terrorist threat to the U.S. now comes from within the country, from white supremacists and a variety of far-right extremist groups, encouraged by four years of what the majority of Americans consider to be the worst leadership this country has endured in its history. The rest of the world (especially our Allies from World War II) has felt this, no longer looking up to what we’ve become until now, with new leadership. That an individual would put up such a crude sign demeaning our president is a reflection of the individual’s education and maturity. They are to be pitied.
Alan MacMillan
Rockport