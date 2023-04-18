To the editor:
In January, I wrote to state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano regarding: “An Act Relative to End of Life.” None of them had the courtesy to respond.
Recently in Louisville, Kentucky, a man of 25 wrote a suicide note, bought a gun legally and shot to death five people. He was then given “aid in dying” by the police. This is the Kentucky and Massachusetts model of “aid in dying.”
If instead there was a law allowing for “the Dignitas peaceful voluntary aid in dying,” this man could have voluntarily exited this world without having to murder five people. There is bound to be a “copy-cat” event in Massachusetts, and when that time comes, those legislators who refused to answer my plea and provide an alternative will have blood on their hands.
Vermont, by comparison, is about to jettison the residency requirement to qualify for aid in dying. However the Vermont law does not go far enough, because in order to be allowed to die peacefully by your own hand you must get a doctor to say you are only going to live six months; a ludicrous idea. In addition the doctor break the Hippocratic oath.
Why do Massachusetts legislators stand by while more and more people are tortured by insufferable pain for years and years? How does this serve the goals of the Commonwealth?
The obvious solution is for Vermont and Massachusetts to adopt the sensible Swiss “Dignitas” model, where once a person has been certified by a psychiatrist that he or she is in their right mind and want to end his or her life, he or she can go ahead.
In a Gallup poll in 2020, 74% of the people in the USA were in favor of “Aid in Dying Laws.” It’s way past time for the Massachusetts Legislature to honor the people’s wishes.
Christopher Lewis
Gloucester