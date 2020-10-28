To the editor:
I so agree with wonderful letter about the subject of the new school and the override of Prop 2 1/2 that is on the ballot (Question 3) sent by Joanne Gallo in a recent edition of the Gloucester Daily Times (“Better plan needed for new school,” Oct. 16). Finally someone mentioned the elephant in the room: the Fuller School.
When the subject of the Fuller School was on the ballot a few years ago, using the Fuller School as a school was not an option for the voters. We did have other ideas for the property like renovating the school and moving the police and fire departments there. We certainly need new, modern fire and police stations. There was even room for the Department of Public Works. I’m sure there were other suggestions at the time. After all, the city owned the property.
It seems every time it’s budget time, maintenance of city buildings gets the axe.
With all the construction going on in the city I would think our taxes would not go up but it seems a lot of these developers get tax breaks from the city.
So I urge the voters to vote no on Question 3. Maybe the city will get the message and make better decisions for the citizens of Gloucester. At some point the city going to have to build a new fire station. It is long overdue.
I also want to mention Patty Amaral and her committee members for all their hard work for saving and rehabilitating Mattos Field.
Anyone who has been on Webster Street when the Veteran School is letting out classes knows that is not the place for a combined school.
The city should and could make better decisions. The decision to let the Fuller School go to excess and not be utilized by the city will be around to haunt us citizens for a long time. Every time the city needs to build a needed building, Gloucester people will say “should have kept the Fuller School.”
Helena Kennedy
Gloucester