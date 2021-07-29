To the editor:
By the tone of the recent article regarding the lawsuit to save Mattos Field (”Judge grills school project foes,” July 23), it sounds like a done deal. I got the impression the judge had already made up his mind. Deep down in our gut when we read they opened the time capsule and had the kids say goodbye to the Veterans School, the light bulb should have gone on.
My heart goes out to Patty Amaral and her fearless crew for all their hard work but we all know when the city wants something it gets it. It circumvents laws and height restrictions and traffic studies. I could go on and on. The good people of Gloucester are being squeezed out of their homes because our city is becoming too expensive to live in. I ask again with all the development in Gloucester why do our taxes keep going up.
Also, Isn’t it interesting to read in the paper the percentage of city councilors and School Committee members not running for re election. They won’t be serving when the fallout and realization of putting a new and larger school on Webster Street is a fiasco. It’s too bad that those of us (and there are many) who were against this project did not come out in droves to vote against the override.
I go back to my letter of sometime ago about the city not saving the Fuller School. It’s not that the children in our city do not deserve a new and modern school, it just doesn’t belong there. Especially when there was another perfectly good location that the city already owned and should have been looking to the future about our aging schools.
Helena Kennedy
Gloucester