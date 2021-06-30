To the editor:
It’s time for new energy in Gloucester! It was good of some of the longstanding members of the council and School Committee to retire. Thank you for your efforts. I hope the rumor isn’t true that they get health insurance during retirement paid for by the taxpayer?
Gloucester needs the younger generations to step up and run for office. We don’t need retreads who helped preside over some of the longstanding problems we have, and have no clue how to manage the city or the budget. We need people who understand that the taxpayer is taxed out and suffering from higher healthcare, utility, food and gas prices. We need people who are going to require the unions to get in the 21st century, and understand the good ole days are gone, and feeding at the trough of the taxpayer is over.
We need bold ideas to bring in new businesses and make Gloucester more than a tourism economy. It has to become part of the smart economy that employs and operates 365 days!
We need smart, energetic young people with great ideas who are willing to be measured by the results, and be respectful and responsive to the people they represent.
We need people on the School Committee who want to improve the educational results, not inanely keep building new schools while enrollment declines, and make us pay private school tuition for poor educational results. Members who understand why Gloucester schools are still ranked academically in the bottom 25% of the state, for more than 20 years, and know how to improve the educational outcomes. People who understand that dollars don’t educate, great teachers do, and administrators don’t! We need people on the School Committee to get rid of the bloated bureaucracy and bring in educators or a new superintendent who can increase MCAS results without making excuses. We need School Committee members who can acknowledge poor behavior even if it is their own child, and apologize to those who were harmed.
In closing, we need representation that care about their constituents, in respectful ways by offering common-sense solutions. We need a forum where there is a dialogue not a monologue. And and at the same time, elected officials who respect that using other people’s money requires living within our means, so more of our neighbors and their children don’t move away because they can’t afford to live here. In other words, freeze the budget, pay down debt, and cut non essential items just like any family would do, or person with common sense.
Or it’s time for the taxpayer who isn’t welcome to participate, to stop paying taxes.
Cecilia Coraza