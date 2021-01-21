To the editor:
The Republican Party as we know it is dead. From that party the Trump Party has emerged, led by white supremacists and Donald Trump. In that guise it will be active politically across the nation.
It will not win national elections but will likely obtain 20% to 25% of the national vote, and win some local elections. It will be a voice for the extremists who need a voice and have at last found it, a voice they are unlikely to give up once found. The Party of Trump will likely lose many formerly Republican votes. The “decent” people of moderate Republican persuasion will abandon it but it will reach an equilibrium below which it will not descend in the near future. Their 25% of the national electorate will consist of those filled with racial hatred; those who despise the “elite” who failed to allow them self-expression; and those who feared that they were losing control of “their” country.
The Mitt Romneys and the Liz Cheneys, the “decent” folks of the old Republican Party, have no place in this version of the GOP and so they will, with others, have their own party, with a platform and management reasonably similar to the party we know from days past. But, weakened by the egress of the extreme right, this version of the GOP will win only some 35% to 40% of the national vote – enough to stay respectable but not enough to beat the Democrats. So, for a while, these weakened Republicans will struggle gamely to hold some seats in the Senate and House without posing a serious threat nationally to the Democrats.
The Democratic Party, for its part, will undergo its own transformation: The Biden Democrats will occupy the center right and will attract some of the older, former Republicans, thus strengthening the middle road Democrats nationally and internationally. This center right wing will be the dominant wing of the Democratic Party for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, the so-called progressive Democrats – the AOCs, the Bernie Sanders people -- will be frustrated with their relative ineffectiveness in the new Democratic coalition; but they alone will not have enough strength to win nationally as the center will hold for many years. Ultimately, it is likely that the left will move away from the center right, and attempt with some difficulty to establish their own platform of higher wages, climate control, improved national health care and free education for all.
Net result of all of these changes – largely by gradual evolution rather than revolution – is the fading but still a force nationally of the old Republican Party, the emergence of a formidable extremist right bloc, and a strengthened center right democratic party, led by Biden and Harris in its early years. Eventually, the progressives may succeed in advancing their own agenda, at the expense of the center right coalition – but that is some years away. And the extreme right will meantime be held in check by this strengthened Democratic Party.
Arthur Bloom
Gloucester