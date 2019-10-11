To the editor:
Spending time at our town’s transfer station last Saturday as a supporter of the proposed new DPW building is always one of my favorite ways to spend time. On a Saturday, no less! At a transfer station. Sure, I got to spend time engaging with people I already know and meeting, albeit briefly, people I do not know.
I was there for one purpose, to try and answer any questions about the need for this new DPW building and was lucky to be there with one of the members of the Building Study Committee, Kate Johns-Shaw. Kate is an architect of renown and the town was lucky to have her professional input when this project was being reviewed. Volunteers with long professional track records have given up a lot of their time to ensure we will get as good a deal and design as possible. This is our process; don’t squander it (it’s free). In this regard, Monica Lawton and Geoffry Juviler also put in a lot of their time and expertise to do the work the rest of us should take advantage of on this Oct. 15.
Several recurring themes became apparent regarding questions people asked about this project, which we are all to vote on at a special election in a few days, Oct. 15, at your usual voting location.
First, some thought this was already taken care of at the last Fall Town Meeting. No, not really. That vote, a strong majority in favor, was to allow this to move to this special election ballot for our final ratification. By voting! This upcoming special election is to officially authorize our town bypassing the normal maximum allowed tax increase limit of 2.5% and borrow no more than $11.35 million to pay for this new structure. These are taxes you will not see on your tax bill until late 2022. Hey, you could vote in favor and then immediately move to some town that already has a new DPW building! We will miss you.
Another recurring comment; some thought the police station was overbuilt, cost too much and therefore was going to be repeated in the new DPW building. Really? What relevant connection is there between these two projects? As prices have risen each year for town municipal projects like this, this current version of the DPW building design is notably scaled back from the previous version and yet still costs more. We have no control over that. Or rates. This trend of rising municipal building costs and new code requirements implementation costs will only raise the tab higher in the years ahead. Kicking the can down the road may work for some people (it’s free) but it does not end well. It certainly does not end at a lower price even if borrowing rates stay low. Having a sound, well-vetted choice on Oct. 15 or the unknown of an unplanned emergency? Which seems cheaper? Advanced planning and execution at a fixed price or the excitement/chaos and open checkbook outcome of an unplanned emergency with usually much higher costs to fix that avoidable mess? Hmmm. Can we even afford to put this off?
Another complaint was that our taxes in Rockport are already too high compared with rest of the state. Nope. In fact, in a recent statewide study, we are closer to the bottom in this bracket. Stop trying so hard to justify pretending you are being frugal!
So, do we need a new DPW building? Hell yeah. Are you willing to pony up for the future welfare of the town, DPW employee working conditions and the safety and services of the residents or do you prefer to continue to make up any excuse to vote against this in part because you do not want to pay more for it? Some are angry at how the town is run. If you were angry at the fire department rules, would you never replace your fire extinguisher to express your dissatisfaction? On Oct. 15, the ides of October, I am hoping your answer is in favor of this new DPW building.
Ian Crown
Rockport
