To the editor:
In these sad and serious times, with such social and political unrest and negative feelings, perhaps a nice story is needed.
Although I have traveled quite a bit in my many years, I really haven’t been away in a while. Then, I had a few opportunities to go on a couple of trips with people; going back and forth renewed my faith in the actual goodness of them.
Recently, a close friend invited me to her lovely home in Martha’s Vineyard. She had me fly there from Logan International Airport. I can’t remember seeing a place so small, walking down a flight of stairs and across the tarmac. Then, climbing in and traveling to my little seat with only one pilot, a nice young man only 25 years old. Air conditioning was when we were on the runway and the window was open before takeoff. Are you kidding? I asked for a vodka tonic and all nine of us laughed.
It was a rainy, windy day, so we bounced around the skies for the short half hour. I tried deep breathing exercises until the nice man across the aisle (about a foot) looked over and held out his hand for me to hold. As we turned sideways and glided down and onto the runway, I finally took a breath and thanked him.
You see, one small gesture, one small smile and one act of kindness can make all the difference in a tentative world.
Brenda Attridge
Manchester
